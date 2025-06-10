Judge to announce verdicts on July 24 in London Hockey Trial

Justice Maria Carroccia, the judge in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team, said Tuesday she will announce her verdicts in the case at 10 a.m. ET on July 24.

The London, Ont., trial is in its final stages with closing submissions underway this week.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, and Callan Foote are charged with sexually assaulting a woman in McLeod’s hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018, following a Hockey Canada ring ceremony to celebrate their 2018 world junior championship months earlier. The woman is referred to as E.M. in court documents and her identity is protected by a publication ban. McLeod faces a second charge of being a party to the act.

The players have all pleaded not guilty. Their lawyers have alleged that everything that happened in McLeod’s hotel room was consensual.

While London police closed their initial investigation in February 2019 without laying charges, the case was reopened in July 2022, and the five defendants were charged in January 2024.