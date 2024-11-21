SCOREBOARD

Jumpin' Jack Flash: Hughes tops TSN's Top 50 Under-24 players

The TSN decision desk ranked Chicago rookie Connor Bedard the No. 1 player in our 2023-24 ranking of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated players and prospects aged 23 or younger.

New Jersey’s face of the franchise, Jack Hughes, was runner-up.

One year later, we are flipping the order: 23-year-old Hughes is No. 1 and 19-year-old sophomore Bedard, No. 2, in the 2024-25 ranking.

“Did we jump the gun on Bedard?” says TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “I don’t think so. Expectations and projections were lofty. He remains a brilliant long-term prospect, but based on this year’s data, we need to make a change.”

This list has always been about the future, not the present. And it remains so.

But after a Calder Trophy-winning rookie season, it must be taken into consideration that Bedard, the supernova talent widely heralded as the NHL’s next great sniper, has just three goals in 19 games.

Some necessary context: Chicago is the lowest-scoring team in the league. Translation: Bedard is not surrounded by talented teammates.

Regardless, Hughes is deserving of the highest honour, completing a 3-2-1 reverse hat trick with his elevation to premier status. He has gone from  No. 3 in 2022 to No. 2 in 2023 to No. 1 in 2024.

“We are trying to strike a balance between a player’s potential and what a player is,” Button says. “We know Jack Hughes is a superstar. He has established that unequivocally.”

So, Bedard falls to runner-up position on the list assembled by Button and FloSports Senior NHL Draft and Prospects Analyst Chris Peters.

Button and Peters assessed every NHL team’s group of assets 23 or younger (as of season’s start) – blending assessments of current development with projected further development to assign grades.

Players are labeled AAA (superstar), AA (elite), A (No. 1 goalie, top-pair defenceman, first-line forward) or B (tandem goalie, top-four defenceman, top-six forward) or C (backup goalie, depth defenceman, bottom-six forward).

No. 3 on this year’s list is another teenager, San Jose’s 18-year-old rookie forward Macklin Celebrini, who is in a similar position to Bedard last year.

Celebrini is not ranked based on four goals and five points in his first eight NHL games. It’s a reflection of him entering the league with only slightly lower expectations than Bedard did last season.

“Macklin has a great self-assuredness to his game,” Button says. “It’s like he’s saying, ‘I’m here to be a difference maker.’ And he is.”

Hughes, Bedard and Celebrini are the only players to earn AAA grades.

Next up are No. 4 Ottawa centre Tim Stutzle (22 years old), No. 5 Buffalo left defenceman Owen Power (21), No. 6 Minnesota sophomore right defenceman Brock Faber (22) and No. 7 Philadelphia rookie right winger Matvei Michkov (19).

Montreal has two representatives in the top 10: No. 8 left winger Cole Caufield (23) and No. 10 St. Petersburg SKA right winger Ivan Demidov (18).

No. 9 is Detroit defenceman Moritz Seider (23).

The Canadiens have a league-high six players in the Top 50, which goes a long way to explaining why Montreal is No. 1 in the Core 4 U-24 rankings.

The others are No. 25 left winger Juraj Slafkovsky, No. 27 left defenceman Lane Hutson, No. 40 Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler and No. 46 left defenceman Kaiden Guhle.

Among noteworthy members of the fab 50 are No. 11 Ottawa left defenceman Jake Sanderson, No. 23 New York Rangers’ left winger Alexis Lafreniere, and No. 24 Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf, the highest-ranked netminder on the list and an early-season Calder candidate.

Lafreniere, No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, has climbed from C to B to A in player grading over the past three years.

Alternatively, Anaheim left winger Trevor Zegras has gone from AA to A to C over the same time period.

 

Core 4 - Top 50 Players

 
Player Team Pos. Age  Country
1. Jack Hughes (3) New Jersey C 23 USA
2. Connor Bedard (1) Chicago C 19 CAN
3. Macklin Celebrini San Jose C 18 CAN
4. Tim Stutzle (4) Ottawa C 22 GER
5. Owen Power (9) Buffalo LD 21 CAN
         
6. Brock Faber (36) Minnesota RD 22 USA
7. Matvei Michkov (16) Philadelphia RW 19 RUS
8. Cole Caufield (8) Montreal  LW 23 USA
9. Moritz Seider (6) Detroit RD 23 GER
10. Ivan Demidov, St. Petersburg Montreal  RW 18 RUS
         
11. Jake Sanderson (7) Ottawa LD 22 USA
12. Alexander Nikishin, St. Petersburg (39) Carolina LD 23 RUS
13. Wyatt Johnston (24) Dallas RW 21 CAN
14. Leo Carlsson (10) Anaheim C 19 SWE
15. Luke Hughes (13) New Jersey LD 21 USA
         
16. Will Smith (38) San Jose C 19 USA
17. Ryan Leonard, Boston C (42) Washington RW 19 USA
18. Artyom Levshunov, Rockford Chicago RD 19 BEL
19. Zeev Buium, Denver Minnesota LD 18 USA
20. Matt Boldy (20) Minnesota LW 23 USA
         
21. Lucas Raymond (19) Detroit LW 22 SWE
22. Adam Fantilli (14) Columbus C 20 CAN
23. Alexis Lafreniere NY Rangers LW 23 CAN
24. Dustin Wolf (22) Calgary G 23 USA
25. Juraj Slafkovsky Montreal  LW 20 SVK
         
26. Seth Jarvis Carolina RW 22 CAN
27. Lane Hutson Montreal  LD 20 USA
28. Cutter Gauthier (17) Anaheim LW 20 USA
29. Logan Stankoven Dallas RW 21 CAN
30. Sam Dickinson, London San Jose LD 18 CAN
         
31. Thomas Harley Dallas LD 23 CAN
32. Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Calgary RD 18 CAN
33. Yaroslav Askarov (47) San Jose G 22 RUS
34. Brandt Clarke (29) Los Angeles RD 21 CAN
35. Logan Cooley (15) Utah C 20 USA
         
36. Matthew Knies (35) Toronto LW 22 USA
37. Dylan Guenther Utah RW 21 CAN
38. Mason McTavish (25) Anaheim C 21 CAN
39. Trey Augustine, Michigan State Detroit G 19 USA
40. Jacob Fowler, Boston C Montreal G 19 USA
         
41. Bennett Sennecke, Oshawa Anaheim RW 18 CAN
42. Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Columbus C 18 CAN
43. Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland Columbus LD 20 CAN
44. Easton Cowan, London Toronto C/RW 19 CAN
45. Tij Iginla, Kelowna Utah LW 18 CAN
         
46. Kaiden Guhle Montreal LD 22 CAN
47. Pavel Mintyukov (34) Anaheim LD 20 RUS
48. Tom Willander, Boston U (45) Vancouver RD 19 SWE
49. Berkly Catton, Spokane Seattle C 18 CAN
50. Connor McMichael Washington LW 23 CAN
 

 

