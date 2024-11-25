Forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach practiced on the fourth line alongside Joel Armia at Montreal Canadiens practice on Monday.

Both forwards were moved down in the lineup in the Habs’ 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Slafkovsky was a minus-4 in 16:22 of ice time while Dach was a minus-2 in 15:30. Neither player recorded a point.

Slafkovsky, 20, has struggled to meet lofty expectations in his third NHL season, scoring one goal and 11 points in 17 games. The Slovakian signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract extension with the team after recording 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games last season. The former No. 1 overall pick missed several games earlier this season with a shoulder injury but is still contributing at a higher clip this year (0.65 points per game) than last year (0.61 points per game) despite his decrease in goal scoring.

"Just focusing on taking what the game is giving him. Playing the game, not having your mind made up of what you want to do that night," head coach Martin St. Louis said on what Slafkovsky can do to bounce back. "Just play the game and be ready for anything. Be engaged your whole shift. To me it comes down to being engaged during your shift, with whatever the game is asking and it starts with pace on both sides of the puck."

Dach, 23, attempts to find his footing after missing most of the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL. The Fort Saskatchewan, AB native has one goal and seven assists in 20 games this season. He has bounced between centering the second line and playing on the wing with captain Nick Suzuki. In his first season with the Canadiens in 2022-23, Dach scored 14 goals and 38 points in 58 games. Dach is in the third year of a four-year, $13.45 million contract he signed with the team in 2022.

The Canadiens used these lines during Monday's practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Newhook

Heineman - Evans - Roy

Anderson - Dvorak - Gallagher

Slafkovsky - Dach - Armia

(Laine, Condotta, Pezzetta)

Guhle - Struble

Hutson - Savard

Xhekaj - Barron

Montembeault

Primeau

Joshua Roy recalled from Laval Rocket

The Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday.

Roy has eight goals and 16 points in 17 games with the Rocket this season.

The 21-year-old winger appeared in 23 games with the Canadiens last season, recording four goals and nine points.

"I feel he's earned [the call up]. I think he's coming up around the same time as last year. When he came in [last year] he was feeling good about himself and hopefully he can bring that to our game," said St. Louis.