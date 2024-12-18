New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko returned to the lineup for Tuesday after sounding off on being healthy scratched, but finished with the lowest ice time of any player on the team.

Kakko saw just 10:14 of ice time and finished as a minus-1 in a 2-0 loss to the Nashville Predators as the Rangers dropped to 3-11 in their last 14 games. Earlier in the day, Kakko appeared to accuse head coach Peter Laviolette of taking the easy route in making a lineup change in scratching him for Sunday's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

“I was surprised, yeah," Kakko told reporters. "I know you got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest.”

"Haven’t been on the ice too much when [opponents] score a goal," Kakko added of his own performance this season. "...I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup.”

Laviolette, who did not speak on Kakko's limited ice time after Tuesday's loss, responded to his comments in his media availability after the gameday skate.

"There’s been older players who have sat out as well," Laviolette responded at his media availability later on Tuesday. "The decisions that I make, they’re tough decisions.

"Kaapo, our team, we need to play better. We’re 3-10 in our last 13 games, so that’s not good enough. We need to play a better brand of hockey."

Tuesday's win marked just the ninth victory of the season for the lowly Predators and dropped the Rangers to 15-15-1 on the season.

“We’re in the business of winning,” Laviolette said after the defeat. “So, when you’re not winning, it’s frustrating. Everybody is irritated by the whole thing. We’ve got to find a way out, and we’ve got to do it quick.”

Kakko trade rumours to heat up?

Kakko's name first surfaced in trade rumours last month as Rangers general manager Chris Drury let it be known he was willing to make significant changes to his roster.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston noted that Tuesday's comments reflect Kakko's growing frustration with the organization and while a trade could be coming, it will likely have to wait until after the holiday roster freeze, which goes into effect Thursday at midnight.

"Given the history here and the fact that the Rangers have gauged the market on this player in the past, I think it’s a sign of how frustrated he is getting and might be open to a change of scenery in the future," Johnston said on Insider Trading.

"This is a situation to watch because Kakko is still just 23 years old, has all the promise that made him a top pick a couple of years ago, and a player that I think could be on the move, probably on the other side of the roster freeze with that so close now."

Selected second overall in the 2019 draft, Kakko has four goals and 14 points in 30 games this season. He is a pending restricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.4 million this season.

Drury made veterans Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider available on the trade market, in addition to Kakko last month. Trouba was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 6 after the team threatened to waive him if he did not waive his no-trade clause for a deal.

The Rangers are 2-5-0 since the Trouba trade and have fallen out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.