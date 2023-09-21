Kane needs another month of rehab; Sabres among interested suitors

Free-agent forward Patrick Kane requires at least another month of rehab as he continues to recover from hip resurfacing surgery in June, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger adds that the Buffalo Sabres are among the teams with interest, though Kane could boost many teams once he's back to full health.

Kane had the surgery on June 1 and was given a timeline of four-to-six months for recovery. Dreger adds Kane has been rehabbing in Toronto since July.

The 34-year-old split last season between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers, having been moved at the trade deadline. He posted 21 goals and 57 points over 73 games between the two teams, adding one goal and six points in seven playoff games as the Rangers were eliminated in the first round.

The Buffalo native was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 and has 451 goals and 1,237 points in 1,180 career games split between the Blackhawks and Rangers.

Kane helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups over his time with the team, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013.