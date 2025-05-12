Evander Kane scored the lone goal of the second period as the Edmonton Oilers lead the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 headed into the third period of Game 4 in their second-round series.

Adam Henrique scored a pair in the first period to give Edmonton an early lead.

Stuart Skinner is working on a shutout, having turned away all 12 shots he's faced so far. Adin Hill has stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Each side saw some strong chances in the back half of the second frame, but both goaltenders stood tall to keep the score in tact.

After a long stretch of back-and-forth play, Kane extended Edmonton's lead to 3-0 at the 7:38 mark with a wrist shot through the five hole of Hill.

Connor McDavid's assist on the goal extended his point streak to eight consecutive games.

The play was sprung after a couple of dangerous opportunities for the Golden Knights were turned away by Skinner.

Edmonton kept up the urgency to start the second period, and five minutes into the second frame, the Oilers held a 20-7 lead in shots on goal in a suffocating effort.

The second goal of the game looked similar to the first, as a scramble for the puck along the boards bounced out to Edmonton again, and Henrique shoveled the puck by Hill and into the net to give the Oilers a 2-0 just over 13 minutes into the opening frame.

Connor Brown dug in on the forecheck behind the Golden Knights' net, won a battle for the puck and found Henrique waiting alone outside the crease for the game's opening tally.

Henrique fired the puck over Hill's shoulder to give Edmonton the lead just 1:27 into the first period.

The fast start was needed for Edmonton after suffering Reilly Smith's game winner with only 0.4 seconds remaining in the third period in Game 3.

Edmonton seeks a possible 3-1 series lead with the action set to return to Vegas for Game 5, while the Golden Knights are looking to even the series with a second-consecutive road win.