Kane to make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 against Kings

LOS ANGELES - Evander Kane will return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup on Wednesday for his first game of the NHL season.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch says both Kane, a winger, and defenceman John Klingberg will play for Edmonton in Game 2 of the team's first-round playoff series against the L.A. Kings.

Kane has not played since June 10, 2024 when the Oilers played the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

The bruising 33-year-old forward was on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman during the pre-game skate.

He had abdominal surgery to repair both abductors, two hernias, and two abdominal tears last fall, then underwent knee surgery in early January.

Kane says he's feeling strong and healthy, and looking forward to contributing to his team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.