SCOREBOARD

Kashawn Aitcheson - Defence

Published

Team: Barrie (OHL)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-1 1/2  WT: 196   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 18  Final: 13
NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Barrie 64 26 59 88
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Excellent skater who loves to close on and eliminate opponents. He's on top of players, very territorial and can deliver bodychecks. Plays with initiative and he takes charge in the game. Does not play on his back foot. A hard competitor."

Projection: Pillar Heavy Defensive D
Comparable: Mattias Ekholm

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4.5/5 4/5 5/5 4/5 3.5/5
 

 

© 2025 All rights reserved.