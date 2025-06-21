Kashawn Aitcheson - Defence
Team: Barrie (OHL)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-1 1/2 WT: 196 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 18 Final: 13
NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Barrie
|64
|26
|59
|88
Craig Button's Analysis
"Excellent skater who loves to close on and eliminate opponents. He's on top of players, very territorial and can deliver bodychecks. Plays with initiative and he takes charge in the game. Does not play on his back foot. A hard competitor."
Projection: Pillar Heavy Defensive D
Comparable: Mattias Ekholm
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4.5/5
|4/5
|5/5
|4/5
|3.5/5