Kashawn Aitcheson - Defence

Team: Barrie (OHL)

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-1 1/2 WT: 196 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 18 Final: 13

NHL Ranking Final: 9 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Barrie 64 26 59 88

Craig Button's Analysis

"Excellent skater who loves to close on and eliminate opponents. He's on top of players, very territorial and can deliver bodychecks. Plays with initiative and he takes charge in the game. Does not play on his back foot. A hard competitor."

Projection: Pillar Heavy Defensive D

Comparable: Mattias Ekholm