ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen snapped a tie 4:26 into the third period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

Mathieu Joseph and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis in its second straight win. Dylan Holloway also scored.

Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jack Roslovic scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves.

Joel Hofer, making his second consecutive start for St. Louis, had 37 saves. He made 34 saves and assisted on the lone goal in a 1-0 overtime win Thursday against the New York Islanders, becoming the only goalie in NHL history with a shutout and an assist on the only goal of the game.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Trailed 3-1 after two periods, but they rallied in the third. Gostisbehere scored on a power play at 1:39, and Roslovic tied it at 2:57.

Blues: Hofer made 18 stops in the first period. The Blues had just four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes.

Key moment

The Blues scored three goals in a span of 3:09 in the second period. Joseph scored from the slot at 10:21. Neighbours blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle at 11:35. Holloway made it 3-1 with his first goal with the Blues at 13:29.

Key stat

Two 39-year-old defensemen played in the game. Between the Blues’ Ryan Suter (1,450) and the Hurricanes’ Brent Burns (1,419), the pair have 2,869 regular-season NHL games. Suter is 48 days older than Burns.

Up next

The Blues conclude their four-game homestand Tuesday night against Winnipeg. The Hurricanes continue their six-game trip at Edmonton on Tuesday.

