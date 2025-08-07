Keith Tkachuk says son Brady ‘loves it there’ in Ottawa

If there was any concern from the Ottawa Senators fanbase about captain Brady Tkachuk’s future in the nation’s capital, his father, Keith, offered some reassurance.

It was announced Wednesday that Brady, brother Matthew and Keith will all be featured on the cover of the Deluxe Edition of the EA NHL 26 video game. While Matthew is fresh off helping the Florida Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup title, Brady is heading into his fifth season as captain of the Senators and helped his team reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Following the 2021-22 season, Matthew informed the Calgary Flames, who drafted him sixth overall in 2016, that he was not going a long-term deal. He was dealt to the Panthers shortly after making the request and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.

Brady is signed through the 2027-28 season, with forwards Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens as well as defenceman Jake Sanderson and goaltender Linus Ullmark also on long-term deals.

Keith says he has not seen any desire from Brady to move on from the Senators.

“I wouldn’t believe everything you hear. I think after what happened with Matthew in Calgary, everyone just assumes that’s going to happen with Brady,” Keith told The Ottawa Citizen on Wednesday.

“But Brady loves it there. Brady has cemented himself in the community. They’re a team on the rise. They got a great bunch of young players. They’re core players. The fans and the city itself treat him so well. He wants to be a big part of that moving forward. So, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Brady had 29 goals and 55 points in 72 games before adding four goals and seven points in six playoff games as the Senators were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-off in February and helping the team finish in second place, the Tkachuk brothers will be reunited again on the world stage as they were both named among the first six players for the Americans for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

“It would mean everything,” said Keith of seeing Brady and Matthew at the Olympics. “It really would. I mean, just for them to both be named among the first six selected is amazing.

“But it’s more about them playing together at such a high level, in the most watched thing probably in all sports, the Winter Olympics. I know they enjoyed playing together at the 4 Nations. I mean, it was something to see. It was. They had so much fun.”