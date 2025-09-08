While headlines this off-season have focused Connor McDavid's contract negotiation, Jack Eichel, who was selected one pick after the Edmonton Oilers star in 2015, is also a pending unrestricted free agent in need of a new deal.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic that extending Eichel sits atop his to-do list.

“That’s a priority,” McCrimmon said. “It remains a priority. He’s been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work.”

LeBrun reports that the Golden Knights have had a few conversations with Eichel to date on a new deal, but talks remain in the early stages. He writes that he "would be very surprised" though if the two sides did not work out a deal.

Eichel recorded 28 goals and 94 points in 77 games with the Golden Knights last season. He added a goal and 10 points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre is entering the final season of an eight-year, $80 million contract with an annual cap hit of $10 million.

The 28-year-old is expected to open training camp on a line with prized off-season addition Mitch Marner, which could propel him to new heights statistically.

Speaking with LeBrun, McCrimmon sidestepped when asked about Marner's recent comments of having a fresh start outside the heated Toronto Maple Leafs market.

“I don’t know that,” the general manager said. “All I’m concerned about is he’s a Vegas Golden Knight now. That’s my focus, that’s his focus.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him at training camp. We’re excited to add him to our organization. He’s a really high-end offensive player that’s had a great career in the league. He’s a two-way player, generates offense, sound defensively. He’s going to complement what we have in Vegas and make us a better team.”

Eichel also left a seemingly toxic situation when he was traded from the Buffalo Sabres in November of 2021 in exchange for forwards Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, and two draft picks.

Drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015, Eichel has 239 goals and 608 points in 616 career games split between the Sabres and Golden Knights.

Eichel helped the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history during the 2022-23 campaign, recording six goals and 26 points in 22 playoff games.