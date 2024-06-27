Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has told the team he will not return in any capacity next season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger

Holland's contract with the Oilers will expire on June 30. Dreger notes that while Holland is now free to talk to other teams, he has not yet done so and is expected to take some time before deciding what his next move will be.

Holland was named the Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations in May of 2019.

The 68-year-old over saw a team that went 220-121-32 during his five-year tenure that saw four playoff appearances and culminated with a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2024.

Holland previously served as the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings and oversaw a dominate team that won 10 Central Division titles, four Presidents' Trophies, four Stanley Cup Final appearances, and three Stanley Cup championships. He also won a fourth Stanley Cup as an assistant general manager in 1997.

Detroit won more regular season games (789) and postseason games (118) than any other NHL team during his tenure.

The Vernon, B.C., native was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 as a builder.