Longtime NHL executive Ken Holland met with Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille on Thursday as the team continues to search for their next general manager, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Los Angeles mutually agreed to part way with Rob Blake, who held the title of general manager for the past eight seasons, after a fourth consecutive first-round loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup playoffs last week.

Holland, 69, spent five seasons as Edmonton’s general manager from 2019-24, leading the team all the way to the Stanley Cup final before falling to the Florida Panthers in a seven-game series.

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, Holland left the organization upon the expiration of his contract.

The Vernon, B.C. native currently works as a consultant for the NHL's department of hockey operations.

Prior to his time in Edmonton, Holland won three Stanley Cups as executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings from 1997-2019. He also added another title while working as the team's assistant general manager.

Brisson not expected to be interviewed by Kings

While Holland's name is among the potential candidates for the Kings' GM role, LeBrun also reports that high-profile hockey agent Pat Brisson is not expected to be interviewed by Los Angeles for the vacancy in their front office.

LeBrun adds that Brisson, the co-head of the CAA's hockey division, is "not interested in leaving" his position at the agency.

Brisson, 60, played with Robitaille in the QMJHL as a member of the Hull Olympiques during the 1985-86 season, before representing the Hall of Famer during his playing career.