With rumours swirling around defenceman Philip Broberg's future with the Edmonton Oilers, general manager Ken Holland denies he has granted permission for Broberg's agent Darrin Ferris to shop around for a trade, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Ferris responded, saying "This matter reflects both my and my client's frustration with the Oilers. I'm actively collaborating with Ken to address and resolve the issue privately."

Rishaug reports the two parties have spoken multiple times in recent days but that things have boiled over with today's development that the team could be looking to move the young defenceman.

Broberg was selected eighth overall by the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Draft. Since landing in North America for the 2021-22 season, the Swede has struggled to stick with the Oilers permanently, spending stints in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors.

In 10 games this season with Edmonton, the 22-year-old has zero points while averaging a career-low 10:31 TOI. In four AHL games, he has two assists.

In 79 career NHL games with the Oilers, he has two goals and nine assists.

Edmonton is currently 29th in the league standings with a 9-12-1 record through 22 games.