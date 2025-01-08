The Montreal Canadiens are one point out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race and general manager Kent Hughes is eager to see how his team responds.

The Canadiens have not made the playoffs in three seasons since their run to the Stanley Cup Final in the shortened 2021 season.

Prior to the season, Hughes expressed that he hoped that the Canadiens would be “in the mix” this season and after a slow start, Montreal is 8-2 in their last 10 games and had successful end of December road trip where they went 4-1 and beat the past four Stanley Cup champions.

Hughes said Wednesday in his mid-season press conference that he didn’t want to measure this season by whether the Canadiens make the playoffs but rather if they continue to develop.

“We wanted to be in the mix in terms of progressing as a team. There’s certain things that they have to experience. We want this group to be under the pressure of learning how to win when it counts,” he said. “We’re in that conversation right now and let’s see how our players respond to it.”

With a very young lineup, Hughes has made moves the past six months to try and get more quality veterans to balance out the roster. In August, he dealt 24-year-old defenceman Jordan Harris to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Patrik Laine. And on Dec. 18, he added 28-year-old defenceman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators in exchange for fellow defenceman Justin Barron.

The moves have paid dividends. While Laine was injured for two months to start the season, he has eight goals and 10 points in 13 games. With Carrier in the lineup, defenceman Kaiden Guhle has shifted back to his natural left side and the team is 7-2 with the Quebec City native.

“I don’t anticipate allowing the lineup to be flooded with young players,” said Hughes. “I think naturally there would be an element of regression that comes with it. So, we have to remain flexible because there are young players like Lane Hutson that come and they hit the ground running.

“It will be, in theory, wanting to have that balance but also being flexible enough to judge things on a case-by-case basis.”

The Canadiens are back in action with a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars.