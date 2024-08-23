Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff confirmed Thursday that Rutger McGroarty's agent informed him at the NHL draft combine in June that the star prospect "didn't intend to sign" with the Jets.

"That's the first inkling that we got, there was nothing that was going to come to fruition there," Cheveldayoff said. "We sat down and asked the agent why and he didn't have an answer, he didn't have a reason. ... he just said he just didn't feel right, it started in development camp where he just didn't feel right.

"I met with Rutger face to face several days later and that was the same response as well."

After an off-season of speculation, the Jets traded McGroarty Thursday to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for prospect Brayden Yager. McGroarty signed his entry-level contract with Pittsburgh shortly after the trade was complete.

Yager was selected 14th overall in the 2023 draft, one year after the Jets took McGroarty at 14th overall in 2022.

The 19-year-old Yager scored 35 goals and added 60 assists for 95 points in 57 games last season for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors. He added 11 goals and 27 points in 20 playoff games.

The Saskatoon, Sask. native helped Moose Jaw reach their first Memorial Cup since 1947 as WHL champions last season. He represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Juniors, posting two goals and five points in five games.

"We're very excited to add Brayden to the organization," Cheveldayoff said. "I think he's a very, very talented player (at) a very skilled position at centre where he can certainly make other players better around him.

"And that's kind of what we've watched and viewed throughout his draft year and obviously, in subsequent scouting situations after that. Obviously, you never know what comes up and just because you don't end up drafting a player, you don't stop keeping tabs on him."