LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored for the third straight game and also converted in the shootout to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

Anze Kopitar tied it midway through the third period, Warren Foegele and Alex Laferriere also scored as the Kings won their third straight.

David Rittich made 26 saves and stopped Matt Duchene's shot in the shootout after Adrian Kempe and Fiala made their attempts.

Duchene had two goals and an assist, while Thomas Harley and Mavrik Bourque also scored for Dallas. Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

The Stars have dropped the first two games on their three-game California road trip.

Dallas broke through in the third after trailing three times, going in front when Duchene got his second goal on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

But Kopitar put Kempe's centering pass in with his right skate 1:59 later. The fortunate break was Kopitar's 432nd career goal, breaking a tie with Dave Taylor for third-most in franchise history.

Takeaways

Stars: The injury woes continue for Dallas, with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin sitting out because of an undisclosed ailment he picked up in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Kings: The decision to put Fiala on a line with Laferriere and center Quinton Byfield has energized the previously dormant Los Angeles offense.

Key moment

Fiala looked to have won it late in overtime with a blistering one-timer, but the goal with 36.4 seconds remaining was waved off following a video review because of goaltender interference by Drew Doughty.

Key stat

Fiala has five goals and an assist in the past three games, taking his run in the last 11 outings to 13 points with five multi-point showings.

Up Next

The Stars visit San Jose and the Kings host Anaheim on Saturday night.

