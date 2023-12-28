LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had two goals, Kevin Fiala scored after being benched in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings overcame a poor start and beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Trevor Lewis and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Kings, who have won four of their last five games. David Rittich made 24 saves, following up a 4-1 win and near-shutout in his season debut against San Jose on Dec. 19 with another strong performance.

Fabian Zetterlund scored and Kaapo Kahkonen allowed five goals on 40 shots as the Sharks lost their sixth straight game.

Fiala made amends after being benched for the final 8:58 of the first period following his poor pass that led to San Jose’s opening goal. He scored on a breakaway 2:57 into the second.

Lewis put Los Angeles ahead 13 seconds later by scoring on a backhand shot from close range.

Dubois wrapped up the scoring in the second by scoring for the second straight game, and Kempe struck twice in the third, including a precise tip of Matt Roy’s shot for his opener.

The first period was predictably sluggish coming out of the three-day holiday break, and it was one instance of sloppy play that led to the only goal. Zetterlund buried a breakaway midway through the period, capitalizing on a turnover in the offensive zone by Fiala.

It was Zetterlund’s 10th goal in 35 games, marking the first time in three NHL seasons he has reach the double-digit mark.

Both teams got players back from injury following time off. The Kings had defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov return from a lower-body injury that kept him out for five games, and the Sharks welcomed forward Alexander Barabanov (illness) and Calen Addison (lower body) following short-term absences.

San Jose did not have goalie Mackenzie Blackwood available because of illness. Magnus Chrona was recalled from the AHL to back up Kahkonen.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Kings: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

