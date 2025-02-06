LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals, Warren Foegele scored on a penalty shot, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Brandt Clarke and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who have won 11 of their past 12 home games. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Building on a 4-2 win at Carolina on Saturday, Los Angeles won the opener of a six-game homestand that bookends the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off international tournament.

Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier also scored for the Canadiens, who have lost six of seven. Jakub Dobes made 32 saves.

Both of Fiala's goals came on one-timers from the right circle in the third period, with the second restoring a two-goal lead 35 seconds after Logan Mailloux cut it to 4-3 with less than 7 minutes remaining.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Patrik Laine has totaled 12 goals and six assists in his first 20 games following a preseason knee injury, but he doesn’t have a point in the past six games.

Kings: After scoring two goals or fewer in seven straight games, including consecutive shutout defeats to Florida and Tampa Bay, Los Angeles has seemingly regained its scoring touch.

Key moment

Clarke picked up his first goal and point in two games since being a healthy scratch for two contests when he buried a slap shot 15 seconds into the third period to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Fiala has four goals in his past two games, reaching the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight season.

Up Next

Canadiens host New Jersey on Saturday, and Kings host Dallas on Friday.

