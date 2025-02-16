Canada will battle Finland in a crucial matchup on Monday that could determine the USA's opponent in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Following a thrilling overtime victory against Sweden on Saturday, Finland will stick with Kevin Lankinen as the starting goaltender with the tournament now shifting to Boston.

Lankinen stopped 21 of 24 shots against Sweden.

The 29-year-old netminder is 19-8-7 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts this season with the Vancouver Canucks.

Canada has turned to St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in two contests so far at the 4 Nations - a 4-3 overtime win over Sweden and a 3-1 loss to the USA at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Binnington is 15-19-4 with a 2.89 GAA , .897 save percentage and a trio of shutouts with his NHL club in 2024-25.

Canada faces Finland Monday at 1 p.m. ET, while Sweden and USA will clash at 8 p.m. ET.

The 4 Nations Face-Off wraps up with the final on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.