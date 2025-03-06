DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Stenlund scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Utah Hockey Club handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, 4-2 on Thursday night.

Stenlund scored his first goal in 24 games, while Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse also scored for Utah, which has won four of its last five games. Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves on the same day he signed to a five-year contract extension.

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored first-period goals for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon stopped 15 shots.

Detroit is 1-4-1 in its last six home games.

Takeaways

Utah: Vejmelka's save total included six against the Red Wings' second-ranked power play as Utah killed three penalties.

Red Wings: Carter Mazur's NHL debut lasted only two shifts. Mazur, a 22-year-old forward called up from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. The Michigan native had a large contingent of family and friends in attendance.

Key moment

Stenlund's first goal since Jan. 2 came with a fortunate bounce. Michael Kesselring dug the puck away from the boards. It struck a defenseman's skate and bounced onto the stick of Stenlund, who scored from the right circle to give Utah a 3-2 lead at 2:55 of the third.

Key stat

Utah first line forward Clayton Keller reached the 300 career assist mark on Schmaltz's second-period, power-play goal. Keller has 48 assists this season and 13 points in his last eight games.

Up Next

Utah visits Chicago on Friday night while the Red Wings visit Washington on Friday night.

