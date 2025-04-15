Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield missed the third period of Monday's win over the Edmonton Oilers after getting crossed-checked in the head by defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The Kings, who won the game 5-0, called it an upper-body injury.

The incident happened at the 14:36 mark of the second period when Nurse drove Byfield down to the ice following a scramble in front of the Oilers' net and proceeded to give him a cross-check to the back of the head.

Nurse received a five-minute penalty for cross-checking and was ejected from the contest with a game misconduct.

During a second intermission interview, Kings forward Phillip Danault had some strong words for how he perceived the Oilers were handling the late-season game.

“I think they just have their B squad in trying to hurt us,” he said.

The injury-riddled Oilers were without many notable players on Monday - including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic and Zach Hyman - as they attempt to get healthy before the start of the postseason.

Veteran Oilers Corey Perry responded to Danault's comment after the game.

"What do you want us to do," said Perry. "Did he not look at what's happened over the last couple weeks, like what do you want us to do? We're not out there to hurt anybody."

Byfield, who netted a power-play goal in the first period, did not return to the game. The 22-year-old Byfield is having another strong year, recording 23 goals and 31 assists over 80 games.

Nurse, 30, has tallied five goals and 28 assists over 76 games with the Oilers in 2024-25.

Los Angeles has wrapped up second place in the Pacific Division, four points better than the third-place Oilers. The two sides will meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year with the Kings having home ice advantage.

The Oilers have beaten the Kings in each playoff matchup over the previous three seasons.