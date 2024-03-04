The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Aaron Dell on waivers on Monday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Dell is on waivers so the Kings can sign him for the remainder of the season for depth in net.

Kings are signing Dell for veteran depth in the AHL https://t.co/jwtKf0TYKw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2024

Dell, 34, was signed to an AHL contract with Kings' AHL affiliate Ontario Rein, going 2-3-1 with a .906 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average.

The 6-foot netminder appeared in four games with the San Jose Sharks last season, registering an 0-3-0 record with a .913 save percentage and 2.71 GAA.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Sharks in 2015, Dell has a career 50-50-13 record with a.905 save percentage and 2.92 GAA.

Also on Monday, the Dallas Stars waived defenceman Joel Hanley and Pittsburgh Penguins waived forward Matthew Philipps.

Hanley, 32, appeared in 32 games with the Stars this season, recording three assists with a rating of plus-3.

He signed a two-year, $1.575 million deal with the Stars in the off-season with a cap hit of $787,500.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015, Hanley has two goals and 27 points in 183 career games split between the Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, and Stars.

Philipps, 25, signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Washington Capitals in the off-season and was claimed off waivers by the Penguins on Feb. 16.

The 5-foot-8 wingers has a goal and five points in 30 games split between the Capitals and Penguins.

Philipps was drafted 166th overall by the Calgary Flames in 2016.