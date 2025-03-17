Kings' Kuemper, Devils' Bratt, Kraken's Montour named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK - Los Angeles goaltender Darcy Kuemper, New Jersey left-wing Jesper Bratt and Seattle defenceman Brandon Montour have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Kuemper was named first star after surrendering just one goal over three wins last week, posting a 0.33 goals-against average and a .987 save percentage.

He earned consecutive shutouts for the fifth time in his career in leading the Kings to a 3-0 win over league-leading Washington on Thursday and a 1-0 overtime victory over Nashville on Saturday.

Kuemper and the Kings extended their winning streak to five games and entered Monday's action a point behind Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

Bratt had three points in each of his three games to lead the NHL with nine (two goals, seven assists).

Montour had three goals and three assists over three games for the Kraken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.