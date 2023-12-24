NEW YORK — Minnesota left-winger Kirill Kaprizov, New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad and Detroit right-winger Patrick Kane have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kaprizov had four goals and three assists in four games as the Wild went 3-1-0.

He became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal in consecutive games, doing so in a 4-3 triumph over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and a 4-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Zibanejad also had a seven-point week (four goals, three assists), with the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers going 2-1-0. He had his second multi-goal effort of the season in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has seven goals and six assists in an active seven-game point streak, dating back to Dec. 10.

Kane led the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) in four outings, in which Detroit went 1-3-0. He signed with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 after off-season hip surgery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2023.