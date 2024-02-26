NEW YORK — Minnesota left-wing Kirill Kaprizov, Toronto right-wing Mitch Marner and New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kaprizov led the NHL with six goals and 12 points in four games.

He opened the week with a career-high six points (three goals, three assists) in the Wild's 10-7 win over top-ranked Vancouver on Feb. 19.

The 26-year-old Kaprizov has seven goals and 11 assists over an eight-game point streak dating to Feb. 9.

Marner shared the league lead with nine assists and added a goal in four contests as the Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to seven games.

Shesterkin made a league-high 119 saves going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .975 save percentage for the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers.

