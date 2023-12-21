ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 4.9 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Kaprizov took a pass from Marcus Johansson and beat Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault to help the Wild avoid a shootout. It was Kaprizov's third goal in two games after scoring twice against Boston on Tuesday.

Defenseman Brock Faber scored his second career NHL goal, Matt Boldy also scored and Marco Rossi had a goal, two assists and a fight for a “Gordie Howe hat trick” to spark the Wild.

Juraj Slafkovsky, David Savard and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens.

Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in the win. Montembeault stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Rossi assisted on Boldy’s goal in the first period and added a score 95 seconds later.

Rossi later received a game misconduct penalty for instigating a fight with Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle. Rossi jumped Guhle after the Canadiens defenseman hit Kaprizov hard into the boards. Both players received fighting penalties, with Rossi also earning a 10-minute misconduct.

A total of 11 penalties were whistled in the second period.

Montreal tied the game at 3-3 on a Slafkovsky goal in the third period, setting up overtime. Savard scored his second of the season to make it 2-1 in the second, beating Gustavsson from the right faceoff circle with 11:43 to play in the second period. Suzuki evened the game at 2-2 early in the third on the power play.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Wild: Host Boston Bruins on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl