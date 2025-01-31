Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde is expected to miss the next five-to-seven weeks after undergoing sports hernia surgery on Friday morning.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes this likely means Gourde, a pending unrestricted free agent, won't play before the March 7 trade deadline.

Gourde ranked eighth on TSN's Trade Bait Board from Jan. 24.

The 33-year-old has six goals and 16 points in 35 games with the Kraken this season.

The 5-foot-9 centre is in the final season of a six-year, $31 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5.17 million.

Gourde became a member of the Kraken as part of their expansion draft in 2021 as the selection from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning in 2014, Gourde has 128 goals and 325 points in 568 games split between the Lightning and Kraken.

Gourde is a two-time Stanley Cup champion after helping the Lightning to back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.