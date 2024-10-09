The Seattle Kraken have signed goalie Joey Daccord to a five-year, $25 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 28-year-old's new deal features an average annual value of $5 million and will begin in the 2025-26 season. He is currently in the second season of a two-year contract which carries an average annual value of $1.2 million and was set for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Daccord appeared in a career high 50 games last season for the Kraken, posting a 19-18-11 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Daccord's previous high was eight games during the 2020-21 season as a member of the Ottawa Senators.

Selected by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Daccord owns a 2.77 goals-against average over 69 games with Ottawa and Seattle.

The Boston native was selected by the Kraken from Ottawa in the 2021 expansion draft.

Fellow Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer is signed through the 2026-27 season alongside a cap hit of $5.9 million.