Seattle Kraken veteran left winger Brandon Tanev is getting interest from both contenders and bubble playoff teams ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 33-year-old Toronto native has a modified no-trade clause and is in the final season of a six-year, $21 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $3.5 million.

LeBrun adds that Tanev "would prefer going to a upper-echelon contender."

Tanev is in his fourth season with the Kraken after joining the franchise via the expansion draft in 2021 and has scored nine goals with eight assists over 58 games in 2024-25.

Over 531 career games with the Winnipeg Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Kraken, Taven has tallied 83 goals and 92 assists. He has scored seven goals and seven assists in 46 career playoff games.