Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday he is expecting to make a lineup change for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers, but did not reveal further details.

Knoblauch also elected to keep his goaltending plans for Game 4 also under wraps and said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will once again be a game-time decision on Thursday after playing Game 3 with the same status.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports Stuart Skinner appeared in the starter's net during the team's practice on Tuesday. The Oilers are taking Wednesday off ahead a of a crucial game Thursday, when the team will look to even the series before heading back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Sunday.

Skinner allowed five goals on 23 shots in Monday's loss before being replaced by Calvin Pickard. His .783 save percentage was his worst mark of the postseason.

Pickard, who backstopped the Oilers to six straight wins before suffering an injury in the second-round, allowed one goal on eight shots in his first game action since May 8.

Skinner, 26, has a 7-6 record this spring with a .894 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. Pickard, 33, is 6-0 this postseason with a .888 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA.

The Oilers made no changes to their forward lines and defence pairs in practice on Tuesday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who logged 15:34 of ice time of ice time in the ugly 6-1 Game 3 loss Monday, was absent from practice with Jeff Skinner taking line rushes in his spot.

The 32-year-old forward has five goals and 18 points in 19 games the playoffs after posting 20 goals and 49 points in 78 games this season.

Jeff Skinner has appeared in two playoff games this spring, posting a goal and an assist.