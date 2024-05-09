Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says cramping and equipment issues were the reasons for forward Leon Draisaitl's decreased minutes in Wednesday's 5-4 loss in Game 1 to the Vancouver Canucks.

Draisaitl did not play the final eight minutes of the second period and headed to the locker room with the issue. Prior to exiting, he took a short shift but immediately left the ice in discomfort. He played 16:43 in the game after going under 20 minutes just once over the past four games.

He returned for the third period but appeared to labour through his shifts.

The 28-year-old had two assists prior to leaving the game, giving him five goals and seven assists in six playoff games.

The Oilers will look to bounce back from the loss in Game 2 on Friday.