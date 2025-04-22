Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday that he has not yet made a decision on his goaltender for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Stuart Skinner started Game 1 and struggled, allowing six goals on 30 shots in a 6-5 loss. Phillip Danault scored the winner by beating Skinner with a wrist shot with less than a minute to go.

Skinner was inconsistent during the regular season, going 26-18-4 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Skinner was the Oilers' starter throughout most of the regular season, but missed eight games late in the year with an upper-body injury. He returned for two games before the playoffs began, winning both.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton's backup netminder, posted similar numbers to Skinner in 36 games during the season, going 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Kane, Klingberg possible for Game 2

Forward Evander Kane and defenceman John Klingberg are each possibilities for Wednesday's Game 2, according to Knoblauch.

Kane has yet to play this season due to multiple injuries and surgeries on his hip and knee. Knoblauch said over the weekend he is close to being cleared.

Klingberg has been out since March 27 because of a lower-body injury. He did not play in Game 1.