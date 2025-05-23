Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch appears set to stick with the same lineup as a Game 1 for Friday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Oilers forward Connor Brown did not skate in Friday's optional session, but Knoblauch said he will play Game 2.

The Oilers come into the matchup down 1-0 in the series following a 6-3 loss on Wednesday that saw the Stars score five times in the third period to stun Edmonton for the series-opening victory.

Miro Heiskanen scored on the power play just 0:32 into the final frame, before Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene added markers of their own with the man advantage to take the lead.

Tyler Seguin added an insurance marker in the late stages of the contest, and Esa Lindell potted an empty netter to secure the come-from-behind win in Game 1.

"Really good for 40 and really bad for 20," said Connor McDavid, who finished Game 1 with a pair of assists.

"We've been really good in high-pressure situations, high-pressure games. Game 2 would be one of those where we've got to find a way to get a win here. A lot of positives come out of Game 1. Didn't find a way to get a win. I don't think we need to change a whole lot.”

Knoblauch appears to agree with his captain’s assessment, and in turn, is keeping the same lineup in tact for Friday.

Projected scratch Jeff Skinner skated on the third line in Friday's practice session alongside Evander Kane and Adam Henrique in place of Brown.

Stuart Skinner will make his fifth consecutive start in net for Edmonton while Calvin Pickard remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury sustained in the team’s second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 26-year-old Skinner posted back-to-back shutouts to close out Vegas in Games 4 and 5, but struggled to the tune of five goals allowed on 27 shots in Game 1.

Edmonton will look to even the series at 1-1 before heading back home where they have won four of five games played this postseason.

Below are the expected lines and pairings for Game 2:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman

Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen

Kane - Henrique - Brown

Perry - Janmark - Frederic



Kulak - Bouchard

Nurse - Stecher

Wahlman - Klingberg