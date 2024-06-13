Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was tight-lipped about possible lineup changes ahead of the team's Game 3 Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Oilers' coach told reporters, "You're going to have to wait and fine out" when asked about the status of key players.

Edmonton is down 2-0 in the series with the series shifting to Edmonton on Thursday and have injury concerns surrounding forward Evander Kane and defenceman Darnell Nurse.

Kane, 32, told reporters in April that he had been dealing with a sports hernia for most of the season and has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-2 winger logged 10:33 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 2, recording two penalty minutes with a minus-3 rating.

Veteran forward Corey Perry is a candidate to replace Kane in the lineup after he was a healthy scratch for Game 2.

Kane has four goals and eight points in 20 playoff games and recorded 26 goals and 43 points in 76 games in the regular season.

Nurse, 29, was unable to play the majority of Monday's game after taking a hit from Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues in the first period.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman only had 4:20 of ice time but made numerous attempts to get back on the ice throughout the game.

Cody Ceci is a candidate to replace Nurse in the lineup if he is unable to play after he was a healthy scratch in Game 2.

Nurse has three assists in 20 playoff games and recorded two goals and 18 points in 67 games in the regular season.