Pittsburgh Penguins defencemen Kris Letang, John Ludvig, and forward Matt Nieto all recently underwent successful surgeries, president and general manager Kyle Dubas announced on Wednesday.

Letang, 37, underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger in his left hand and has an eight-week timeframe for his recovery.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman appeared in all 82 games for the first time since the 2010-11 seasons and recorded 10 goals and 51 points.

He had an extensor tendon in his left wrist repaired and has a four-to-six month recovery period.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Ludvig finished his rookie season with three goals and five points in 33 games.

Nieto underwent reconstructive MCL surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six-to-seven months.

The 5-foot-11 winger completed his first season with the Penguins after signing a two-year, $1.8 million deal in July of 2023.

He recorded a goal and four points in 22 games before going down with the injury in November.