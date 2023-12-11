Kucherov, Hertl and Reinhart named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov, San Jose centre Tomas Hertl and Florida Panthers centre Sam Reinhart have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Kucherov had four goals and three assists in four games, including three game-winning goals.

He highlighted his week with two goals and an assist, including his sixth career overtime goal, in a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Kucherov ended the week leading the NHL in scoring with 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games.

Hertl led the league with five goals and added an assist in three games.

He had his sixth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Reinhart topped the NHL with seven assists and eight points in three games.

He had four assists in a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.