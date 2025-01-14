WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored a natural hat trick in the first period to spark the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

The left-winger’s sixth career hat trick came in a span of 6:38, making it the third fastest in Jets-Thrashers' history.

Connor, who also had an assist, helped Winnipeg boost its point streak to four games (3-0-1) in front of 14,050 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Mark Scheifele, Neal Pionk and Nino Niederreitter each had a goal and assist for the Jets (30-12-3), who are the first team to hit 30 wins this season.

Gabriel Vilardi recorded three assists and Cole Perfetti added a pair to give him 100 NHL career points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves to pick up his league-leading 27th win of the season for Winnipeg, which is 3-1-2 in its season-long, eight-game homestand.

Nils Hoglander scored a third-period goal for the Canucks (19-14-10), who finished a five-game road trip going 1-2-2. Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

A mistake by Lankinen led to Connor’s first goal at 6:59. The goalie went behind the net to get the puck, but sent it to Vilardi in the corner and he passed it to Connor out front before Lankinen could get back in position.

Connor scored his second goal with a backhand off a rebound at 13:01, then deked and put the puck past Lankinen 36 seconds later to make it 3-0 with his 26th goal of the season.

Pionk scored 39 seconds into the second frame with a blast from the point after a Vancouver turnover. Niederreitter made it 5-0 at 15:06 and Scheifele notched his 26th of the season on the power play 1:31 into the third period.

Hoglander stopped the shutout bid when he got the puck off Jets' defenceman Logan Stanley and beat Hellebuyck at 9:16.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: It was a team loss by Vancouver, as Winnipeg’s first four goals came against each of its lines.

Jets: Winnipeg capitalized on its opportunities, taking advantage of Vancouver turnovers and controlling the puck.

KEY MOMENT

Connor’s third goal came on a breakaway, when he deked in front of Lankinen and then sent the puck around Lankinen’s outstretched stick. The feat seemed to deflate the Canucks, who were outshot 20-10 in the second period.

KEY STAT

Connor’s hat trick went into the franchise record books behind two former Jets. Blake Wheeler scored three goals in a span of 4:20 in 2017, while Sean Monahan notched his in 5:17 last February.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Jets: Host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.