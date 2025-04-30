After dropping the last two games in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets came out strong in Game 5 and hold a 2-1 advantage over the visiting Blues after the opening period of Game 5.

Kyle Connor netted his fourth of the playoffs just 1:23 into the game with assists coming from Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton.

Winnipeg's lead didn't last long, however, as Nathan Walker tied the game just over two minutes later.

The Jets restored their one-goal advantage at the 8:39 mark when Nino Niederreiter tipped-in a Dylan Samberg point shot for his first of the playoffs, giving Winnipeg a 2-1 lead.

Winnipeg, who won the Presidents' Trophy during the regular season, were buzzing for most of the opening period inside the Blues' zone, outshooting St. Louis 8-6

Both teams have won twice at home over the first four games of their opening round series.