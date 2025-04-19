WINNIPEG - Kyle Connor’s one-timer with 1:36 remaining in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory in Saturday’s opening game of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.

Connor also contributed a pair of assists and captain Adam Lowry capped the victory with an empty-netter with 52 seconds left.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes Monday at Canada Life Centre, which featured a loud "whiteout" full house of 15,225 fans.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves for Winnipeg, which won the Presidents’ Trophy for the NHL’s best regular-season record (56-22-4).

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-seven series own an all-time series record of 525-247 (. 680), according to NHL stats.

Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal early in the second period, but Winnipeg's top-line winger Alex Iafallo tied it at 9:18 of the third.

Robert Thomas also scored on the power play for St. Louis. Oskar Sundqvist added one at even strength and Justin Faulk had two assists.

Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots for St. Louis, which grabbed the Western Conference's final wild-card spot with a final-game victory (44-30-8).

The Jets won their regular-season series against the Blues 3-1. Three of the four games were decided by one goal (not including empty-netters).

A four-goal first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Thomas scored on the game’s first power play.

With Winnipeg defenceman Luke Schenn in the box for interference, Cam Fowler sent the puck to Thomas in the left faceoff circle. He fired from the dot and the puck went over Hellebuyck’s glove into the corner at 9:31.

Thomas finished the regular season on a 12-game point streak (four goals and 21 assists.)

The Jets got their first power play four minutes later and Scheifele cashed in 16 seconds into the man advantage. His pass attempt through the crease hit defenceman Ryan Suter’s stick and went behind Binnington at 13:38.

Winnipeg finished the regular season with the league’s top power play (28.9 per cent).

Anderson-Dolan deflected a Schenn shot from the point at 15:02 to take a 2-1 lead, but a lucky puck bounce off Schenn in the slot went to Sundvquist for his goal with 1:50 left in the period.

Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was called for roughing with 16 seconds remaining.

St. Louis outshot the Jets 9-7 in the opening period, and dished out 32 hits to Winnipeg’s 14.

The Blues came out of the first intermission and used the power play for Kyrou’s goal at 1:13 and a 3-2 lead. It extended his season-ending point streak to four goals and two assists in four games.

Winnipeg couldn’t capitalize on its early third-period man advantage, but came close when Binnington denied Connor on a one-timer.

Iafallo banged in a loose puck to get the fans roaring at a 3-3 game.

After Lowry’s goal, players paired up for some fighting with 19 seconds left.

FRANCHISE LEADER

With his goal and two assist, Scheifele became the Jets/Thrashers’ all-time leader in playoff points with 41. Blake Wheeler had 39.

Scheifele finished the regular season with a career-high 87 points in 82 games. He extended his point streak to two goals and two assists in three games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.