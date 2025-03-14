WINNIPEG - Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a key 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron also scored, while Mark Scheifele contributed a trio of helpers to boost the league-leading team’s record to 46-17-4 in front of a sell-out crowd of 15,225 at Canada Life Centre.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves, helping the Jets go ahead 2-1 in the clubs' four-game season series. The final meeting is April 10 in Dallas.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars (42-21-2) with 3:49 remaining in the third period. Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots for Dallas.

Winnipeg’s 96 points widened its Western Conference and Central Division lead over the Stars to 10 points. Dallas has two games in hand.

The Jets also moved two points ahead of the idle Washington Capitals for top spot in the league.

Winnipeg scored on two of its six shots in the first period. Dallas had nine.

Samberg recorded his fifth goal of the season when the defenceman’s shot went through traffic past Oettinger at 8:01.

Connor made it 2-0 with a one-timer that went over Oettinger’s stick with 2:58 left in the frame.

The team’s leading scorer then reaped the reward of a passing play with Josh Morrissey to make it 3-0 with his 35th goal of the season at 6:43 of the second.

Dallas had the game’s first power play with 4:15 left in the frame, but only came away with two shots on goal. The Stars led 17-10 in shots after the buzzer.

Barron tipped in a Dylan DeMelo shot at 7:26 of the third to stretch the lead to 4-0 and Marchment nixed the shutout with his 16th of the season.

Takeaways

Jets: It wasn’t the physical battle most expected, but the Jets used some strong passing to set up key goals.

Stars: After not playing since last Sunday, the Stars didn’t seem to knock off their rust until the third period.

Key moment

Connor and Morrissey went down the ice together late in the second period. Connor passed the puck across the front of the net to Morrissey and the defenceman gave it back to him for a one-timer shot that made it 3-0 at 6:43.

Key stat

Winnipeg continues to be the only team in the league without a regulation loss when leading after a period this season. The Jets have gone 26-0-3 when leading after the first period and 36-0-1 when ahead after the second.

Up next

Jets: Head out on a three-game road trip starting Sunday against the Seattle Kraken.

Stars: Finish off a four-game road trip Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.