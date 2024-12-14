WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

It was the final contest of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, which went 2-1-1.

Vlad Namestnikov, into an empty net, Adam Lowry and Gabriel Vilardi, on the power play, also scored for Winnipeg.

Josh Anderson and Lane Hutson replied for Montreal.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg (22-9-1) before a sellout crowd of 15,225 at Canada Life Centre. It was Winnipeg’s fourth sellout of the NHL season.

Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots for Montreal (11-16-3).

Anderson had pulled Montreal to within 3-2 at the eight-minute mark of the third period, but Namestnikov’s empty-netter salted it away.

Connor gave the Jets a 3-1 lead when he one-timed a pass from Vilardi while the Jets enjoyed a two-man advantage in the second period.

Lowry gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at the 16:40 mark of the first period after Nino Niederreiter fed him on Montembeault’s doorstep.

Vilardi had knotted the score 1-1 with the man advantage at 13:34. With an assist on the goal, Connor moved past Bryan Little into fourth spot in points (522) in franchise history. His goal upped that total to 523.

Hutson had opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, snapping a shot past a screened Hellebuyck.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: The Jets took a 3-1 lead but then could not buy a goal and were forced to hang on.

Canadiens: Came to life in the third period and had plenty of chances only to be stymied by Hellebuyck, who made some outstanding saves, especially in the final minute.

KEY MOMENT

With Winnipeg ahead 3-1, the Jets killed off a two-men short situation for 30 seconds late in the second period. They also killed off the other penalty.

KEY STAT

The Jets scored two power-play goals, one with a two-man advantage.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Jets: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2024.