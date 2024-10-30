DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists to top 500 points for his career, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Neal Pionk scored two goals for the Jets while Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter and Colin Miller also scored. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to help Winnipeg bounce back from its first loss of the season against Toronto on Monday.

Connor, who entered the game with 499 career points, extended his season-opening point streak to 10 games. He has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) this season.

Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals for Detroit, which has lost three straight. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider each had two assists, and Alex Lyon had 23 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: Their top-ranked power play didn't get an opportunity until the third period. Pionk scored his second goal of the game on a shot from the point. They went 1 for 2 with the advantage and are now 13 for 29.

Red Wings: The offence just hasn't put enough pressure on opposing goalies. They've been outshot 211-127 over the last six games.

Key moment

The Jets were clinging to a one-goal lead entering the third. They got some breathing room 10 seconds into the period after Detroit defenceman Jeff Petry failed to control the puck in his own zone. Niederreiter swatted it toward the Red Wings crease and it deflected off the skate on Detroit defenceman Ben Chiarot and into the net.

Key stat

The Jets had given up two power-play goals in their first nine games and none on the road. The Red Wings converted on two opportunities in the second period.

Up Next

The Jets visit Columbus on Friday, while the Red Wings host Buffalo on Saturday.

