Kyle Dubas and Julien BriseBois have been added to Team Canada's management group for the 4 Nations Face-Off set for Feb. 12 - 20 in Montreal and Boston.

BriseBois, the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, will serve as assistant GM alongside GM Don Sweeney and associate GM Jim Nill for the tournament. Dubas will be director of player personnel.

Both have also been named to Canada's men's Olympic team management group in those same roles, joining GM Doug Armstrong, Sweeney, Nill, Ryan Getzlaf and Scott Salmond.

“Julien and Kyle are accomplished NHL general managers, and I am excited to welcome them to our management group for both the 4 Nations Face-Off and Olympics, as I believe they will be strong assets to a well-rounded management team,” Armstrong said. “Both Julien and Kyle have enjoyed long and successful careers, and we believe their experience and knowledge of NHL players will be a great addition to our staff as we continue to evaluate Canadian players and build rosters for international competition.”

BriseBois has been GM of the Lightning since 2018 and helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021. He started his NHL career as a member of the Montreal Canadiens front office.

Dubas is entering his second season with the Penguins after spending five years as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was also assistant GM in Toronto for four seasons.