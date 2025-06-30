Pittsburgh Penguins president Kyle Dubas said Monday that no decision has been made as to whether Evgeni Malkin could stay with the team beyond his current contract.

Set to turn 39 in July, Malkin is entering the final year of four-year deal that carries a cap hit of $6.1 million. Josh Yohe of The Athletic reported earlier this month that the Penguins were not expected to offer him another contract, leaving his NHL future in question.

Malkin is entering his 20th season with the Penguins, who selected him second overall in the 2004 draft. He's won three Stanley Cups with the team, the Calder and Hart Trophies, as well as the Art Ross Trophy on two occasions. He sits second in franchise history with 1,213 games played behind only Sidney Crosby and sits third in goals, assists and points behind only Lemieux and Crosby.

Malkin posted 16 goals and 50 points in 68 games this past season. He topped 25-goals in each of the previous two campaigns, posting 83 points in 83 games in 2022-23 for his highest total since 2018.

Yohe adds that the Penguins are not expected to be aggressive in free agency, but could look to find veterans to help support Malkin in what appears to be his final year with the club.