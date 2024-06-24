SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Okposo used to rollerblade around his driveway as a kid, pretending he was a pro hockey player competing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It's a memory he's kept with him throughout his NHL career — one so special to him that he shared it with his 8-year-old son just a day before his Florida Panthers faced the Edmonton Oilers in the decisive Game 7.

“I said, ‘How special that you’re going to be able to go to the game,'” Okposo recalled telling his son. "You’ve got to embrace it. You’ve got to just smile and enjoy it. ... You’ve got to embrace every second of it.”

At times throughout his 17-year career, Okposo thought that dream might never become a reality. But the Panthers acquired him from Buffalo at the trade deadline, giving him one more shot at ending his career with the trophy that has long eluded him. And on Monday night, exactly 18 years since the Islanders selected him with the seventh pick in the 2006 draft, Okposo's moment finally came as the Panthers beat the Oilers 2-1 to cap a thrilling series.

The 37-year-old Okposo entered the matchup with 1,051 career games under his belt and 40 playoff appearances. He'd made 24 postseason appearances with New York in his first nine NHL seasons but never got past the second round.

Okposo, who had two assists in 16 games of these playoffs, played in the first five games of the series before being scratched for Nick Cousins in Florida's Game 6 loss. He returned to the Panthers' fourth line on Monday, playing alongside Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Stenlund.

When the final buzzer sounded, Okposo joined his Panthers teammates on the ice, filled with emotion as the Minnesota native punctuated his season, and potentially his career, with a championship trophy.

