Landeskog skates with Avalanche: 'I think he's feeling good'

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog took part in the team's morning skate Thursday, signalling a step forward after a setback in November.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar reiterated afterwards that Landeskog remains without a timeline for return, but there is continued optimism he will return at some point.

"I think he's feeling good. Yeah. I think he's feeling really comfortable with what he's doing in his rehab process right now and starting to look better and better on the ice," Bednar told reporters. "So, still no real change in our approach and what's going on. He's just going to keep grinding forward until he gets to a point where he might be able to join the team on a regular basis."

It's been over two-and-a-half years since Landeskog last played. He underwent knee surgery after helping the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022. The knee required a cartilage transplant in May 2023.

The 31-year-old forward has been skating on and off since last January but has not participated in a practice.

Drafted second overall by Colorado in 2011, Landeskog won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2012 and was named to the All-Star Game in 2019. The Stockholm, Sweden native has skated in 738 NHL games, scoring 248 goals with 571 points, all with the Avalanche.

Landeskog is one of several Avalanche players to miss time this season amid a rash of injuries, with the team finding their stride recently to sit third in the Central Division with a 23-15-0 record.