Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf have been named the finalists for the 2025 Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie.

Hutson led all rookies with 66 points as he helped the Canadiens make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season. His 60 helpers tied the single-season NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenceman alongside Larry Murphy.

Celebrini had 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games this season.

Wolf appeared in 53 games for the Flames in 2024-25, going 29-16-8 with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average.