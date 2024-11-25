SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Lars Eller had two goals, Jakob Chychrun had a goal and two assists, and the Washington Capitals beat the reeling Florida Panthers 4-1 on Monday night.

Logan Thompson improved to 9-1-1 on the season and Dylan Strome got his 23rd assist for the Capitals, who improved to 6-1-0 in games immediately following a loss this season.

Thompson made 21 saves and has given up two goals or less in seven of his 11 appearances.

The Panthers lost for the sixth time in seven games and have just one win in their last five home games as well. Niko Mikkola got the goal for Florida and Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

Eller and Ivan Miroshnichenko had empty-netters to seal the win for the Capitals.

Takeaways

Capitals: The game was the start of the 15th “Mentors’ Trip” for Washington, one where the players and staff got to bring mentors on the road as a thank you for the roles played in their lives. The Capitals are now 19-9-0 when the mentors are in attendance.

Panthers: Sam Reinhart's 13-game point streak — tied for the second-longest in club history — came to an end. Reinhart's best chance might have been a straight-on shot from the slot with 6:59 left, but Thompson made the save.

Key moment

Chychrun's goal with 18:42 left was the game-winner, and came with the Capitals enjoying a 5-on-3 advantage.

Key stat

Eller has scored in three games this season. And in all three of those games, he's scored two goals.

Up next

The Capitals visit Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Panthers host Toronto on Wednesday.

