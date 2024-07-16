Pascal Vincent was appointed head coach of the AHL's Laval Rocket on Tuesday, just under a month after he was fired by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vincent was promoted to head coach in Columbus prior to last season as the team parted ways with Mike Babcock. He coached the team to a 27-43-12 record as the franchise missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is proud to welcome Pascal Vincent as the new head coach of the Laval Rocket. With nearly 30 years of coaching experience at the QMJHL, AHL and NHL levels, Pascal brings a wealth of knowledge, a passion for the game and a proven track record of both winning and player development,” Rocket general manager John Sedgwick said in a release. “His strong values, collaborative mindset and tireless work ethic make him a great fit for our organization and the ideal person to work with our talented group of young players.

"We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of his caliber and excited for what lies ahead.”

The Rocket parted ways with head coach Jean-Francois Houle last month as he returned to Clarkson University to head the men's hockey team.